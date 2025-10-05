Is Bronny James playing tonight for Lakers vs Warriors in 2025-26 NBA preseason?

The NBA preseason is in full swing, and tonight brings one of the most anticipated matchups — the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors. Fans are eager to see both teams’ stars and young talents hit the court as they gear up for the new campaign. But one question stands out ahead of tip-off: Will Bronny James play tonight?

For the Los Angeles Lakers, the start of the preseason wasn’t ideal. In their opening game on October 3, they suffered a 103-81 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Austin Reaves led the starters with 20 points, while newcomers Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia joined Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting lineup.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are making their preseason debut after being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in last year’s playoffs. They return with a deeper roster, improved chemistry, and renewed hunger for success, setting the stage for an intriguing clash in Chase Center.

Both teams will aim to make a statement. The Warriors look to start their NBA preseason campaign on the right note with energy and confidence, while the Lakers seek redemption after their opening loss and hope to build trust in their rotation depth.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Is Bronny James playing tonight vs Warriors?

All signs point to Bronny James getting minutes once again against the Warriors. He is not listed on the injury report but is expected to come off the bench rather than start. The focus will be on whether he can deliver a more efficient performance than his preseason debut against the Suns.

Bronny’s 1-for-12 shooting night wasn’t ideal, but he viewed it as another step in his growth process under head coach JJ Redick. Despite the struggles, the rookie guard continues to earn Redick’s trust and remains a focal point of the Lakers’ long-term development plan.

James was part of the Lakers’ first group of substitutes, logging nearly 23 minutes. He defended consistently with flashes of effectiveness, showing glimpses of the defensive impact Redick believes he can eventually bring with continued improvement.

Bronny’s growth and development

Bronny appeared in 27 games for the Lakers during his rookie season, making history by sharing the court with his father in an NBA game. Much of his progress, however, came in the G League, where he averaged 21.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Lakers’ affiliate. Now, as he enters a new chapter, expectations are growing for his development at the NBA level.

