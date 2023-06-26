LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history. However, the legend is 38-years old and the rumors of a possible retirement are once again knocking on the door.

A few weeks ago, James had a magnificent run during the playoffs leading the Lakers to the Western Conference finals. LeBron seemed very close to his fifth championship, but, the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic stopped him.

Now, the big question is if LeBron James will have another season in him with the Los Angeles Lakers. After very busy days in the NBA, there’s a lot of uncertainty around his future.

Will LeBron James retire with the Los Angeles Lakers?

The last official statement by LeBron James about retirement came after Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets. It was a shocking message which left a lot of doubts.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

From that moment on, the NBA star has been very active on social media going to special events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, he hasn’t said a word about his future.

In fact, at least for the moment, all his attention is in the college career of his son. Just a few days ago, LeBron couldn’t hide his excitement on Instagram when Bronny James announced the number he’ll wear at USC. “Let’s go 6!!!!!!! I love it Bronny!!!”

One thing to remember is that LeBron James has been very outspoken about his desire to play alongside Bronny in the NBA though he won’t push it. “Just because that’s my aspiration and my goal (to play with him), it doesn’t mean it’s his. My job is to support my son whatever he wants to do.”

Nevertheless, in a very intriguing situation, LeBron James remains silent. While the NBA sees shocking blockbuster trades with names such as Bradley Beal, Marcus Smart, Chris Paul or Jordan Poole, the King is still thinking about the most important decision of his career.