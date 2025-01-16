Kawhi Leonard opens up about him making shots with Clippers: 'Mean nothing'

One of Kawhi Leonard‘s defining traits as both a player and a person is his honesty. Though he speaks softly, it’s clear he remains acutely aware of his performance and the challenges he faces. After delivering an impressive display for the Los Angeles Clippers in their victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, Leonard offered candid insights into his game and his recovery journey.

Leonard’s 23 points and two rebounds electrified fans at the Intuit Dome. With James Harden reaching a milestone, Norman Powell showcasing his skill, and Ivica Zubac dominating the boards, the Clippers continued to build momentum in this NBA regular season.

Following the game, Leonard addressed the media, reflecting on his play and how he’s feeling after his lengthy recovery from a serious knee injury. “It felt good. But like I said before, I’m taking my time,” Leonard explained. He then shared a grounded perspective on his performance: “Just because I made shots, it don’t mean anything. To me, at least.”

For a player of Leonard’s caliber, realism is key. He understands that the lengthy recovery from his knee injury requires patience and a focus on building strength. As much as scoring matters, Leonard emphasized that feeling healthy and strong on the court is far more important after such a challenging setback.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles during a 131-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Intuit Dome on January 04, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Leonard discusses his minutes and playoff readiness

As the Clippers approach the final stretch of the regular season, Leonard remains a cornerstone in their pursuit of a playoff berth. Recognizing the importance of his contributions, Leonard has been ramping up his conditioning to ensure he can make a significant impact when it matters most.

“We pushed my minutes up. So tonight, I was able to play 24 minutes,” Leonard shared. “[Ty Lue] allowed me to bring the ball up and get us into the pace of the offense. I thought that helped.” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is carefully managing Leonard’s progression, ensuring the star forward is integrated seamlessly while prioritizing his health and readiness for the postseason.

Leonard reflects on playing with James Harden

Clippers fans have been eagerly anticipating the synergy between Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on the court this season. Despite early-season challenges, Harden stepped up as a leader during Leonard’s absence, and now the Los Angeles franchise boasts two elite players to guide the squad.

Both players hold mutual respect for each other’s talent and contributions. Harden recently made something clear about Leonard’s comeback, and Leonard also shared his own reflections on playing alongside the former MVP. “It’s still a treasure to watch. The way he does it, there aren’t many who can replicate that. He’s one of a kind, a player who changed the game,” Leonard remarked.

