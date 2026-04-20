Kevin Durant reportedly slated for Game 2 return as Rockets look to even series vs. Lakers

The Houston Rockets clearly felt the absence of Kevin Durant in their Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Durant was a late scratch after suffering an unexpected injury during a training session leading up to the series opener, and all eyes are now on his status for Game 2 on Tuesday night.

According to Ben DuBose of USA Today’s Rockets Wire, there is growing optimism that the former MVP could rejoin the active roster in time for the pivotal matchup. “From what I’ve heard, there’s a good chance KD could return for Game 2,” DuBose reported. “There’s hope that Kevin Durant can return for Tuesday night.”

The report has energized a Rockets fanbase eager to see their superstar back on the floor, especially as they look to capitalize on a depleted Lakers squad. Los Angeles is expected to remain without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, both of whom have already been ruled out for Tuesday.

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After reportedly expressing frustration over being shelved for the series opener, Durant’s return would provide the offensive spark Houston needs to bounce back. The Rockets are looking to even the series after dropping Saturday’s contest to the Lakers, 107-98.

Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets.

Key factors ahead of Game 2

While Durant’s availability is the primary storyline, the Lakers’ roster depth remains a major concern. With Doncic and Reaves sidelined, Los Angeles will once again lean heavily on LeBron James to carry the load and attempt to take a 2-0 series lead.

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James’ masterclass in Game 1 has forced the Rockets to rethink their defensive scheme. However, LeBron wasn’t the only headache for Houston on Saturday; several role players stepped up to execute JJ Redick’s game plan, proving that the Lakers have enough supporting talent to win even without their secondary stars.

Projected lineups for Lakers vs. Rockets Game 2

Assuming Durant is cleared for action and the Lakers stick with the rotation that secured the Game 1 victory, here are the projected starting lineups for Tuesday’s clash in Los Angeles:

Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Los Angeles Lakers: Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Deandre Ayton.

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