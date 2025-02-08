Lakers’ Austin Reaves addresses fit concerns after Luka Doncic trade

Luka Doncic‘s arrival has sparked excitement among Lakers fans, eager to see what the young star can bring to the team following the departure of Anthony Davis. However, some believe the trade could disrupt the team’s balance, raising concerns about how Doncic will fit alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves. With questions swirling about how the trio will coexist on the NBA court, Reaves has now shared his perspective on the situation.

Austin Reaves is clear that Doncic and LeBron will complement each other well as both have the passing and scoring ability: “I think at the end of the day, those guys do score a lot of points, I don’t know what Bron is averaging this year, I don’t know what Luka is averaging, but they score a lot of points…So it’s not like those two guys are unwilling passers. I believe, I know, that both of those guys have a very high IQ for basketball,” stated Austin Reaves as reported by Lakers Nation.

Besides, Austin Reaves says that the collective is more important than the individual. Therefore, Reaves affirms his desire to work hard to complement both stars: “It doesn’t matter who gets talked about the most. It matters if we’re winning games and trying to make a run in the playoffs. So I can’t wait to figure that out. But I’m here for it. Like I said, I can’t wait and I’m gonna do whatever I can do to complement those guys,” stated Austin Reaves as reported by Lakers Nation.

With these statements, Austin Reaves makes it clear that he is willing to do whatever it takes to complement the team. The Los Angeles Lakers will undoubtedly feel the loss of Anthony Davis, whose impact was crucial on both ends of the floor. Now, JJ Redick faces the challenge of proving his ability to adapt and find the right balance for the team.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday February 4, 2025.

At 26 years old, Reaves is still a young player with room for growth. Davis’ absence could ultimately benefit him, as it may push him to take on a greater defensive role, helping him develop into a more complete player.

Austin Reaves delivers high praise for Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks fans are frustrated with the trade, knowing that Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA. Despite his physical concerns, his talent is undeniable and sets him apart as a rare difference-maker. Austin Reaves recognizes Doncic’s elite ability and shared some kind words about the new Los Angeles Lakers star.

“I think one thing that I love most is his competitive spirit. Every time he’s on the court, he’s in kill mode. For me, it’s been a beautiful thing to watch. Since he’s gotten in the league, I’ve really enjoyed how he manipulates the game. He’s not the fastest person in the world, he’s very strong, very crafty. He gets to the free throw line, can pass as good as anybody in the league,” stated Austin Reaves.

Luka Doncic has a unique opportunity with the Lakers, where he can learn alongside LeBron James, establish himself as a team leader, and cement his legacy in NBA history. With his exceptional talent and the chance to compete for championships, Doncic has the potential to elevate both his career and the franchise’s future.

