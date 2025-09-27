NBA Rumors: Lakers receive an important contract extension update on a key Doncic teammate

Following an underwhelming 2024-25 season, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to make serious reinforcements to their roster. With the acquisitions of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, JJ Redick points toward an NBA championship push. Nonetheless, the front office reportedly received a harsh contract extension update involving a stellar Luka Doncic teammate, leaving his future in significant doubt.

After a standout statistical season, the Los Angeles Lakers are eager to ensure Austin Reaves remains a key part of their roster. With just one year left on his current deal, the 27-year-old guard seems poised to opt out of his $14.8 million player option for the 2026-27 NBA season. Rather than leaving the franchise, Reaves is aiming for a substantial pay upgrade in his next contract.

According to Dave McMenamin in ESPN, Reaves recently turned down a four-year, $90 million offer from the Lakers. His sights are set higher as he enters free agency, seeking a deal in the ballpark of $100 million. The Lakers now face the challenge of balancing their budget while keeping this talented guard in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Austin has garnered interest from teams like the San Antonio Spurs, the 27-year-old player remains keen on staying with the Lakers. However, the addition of players such as Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, along with LeBron James’ continued presence, might cut into his playing time. To address this concern, Reaves is reportedly seeking a contract that acknowledges his value and ensures a significant role within the team.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Chicago Bulls.

Advertisement

Austin Reaves remains as a central piece in Lakers’ championship push

Unlike Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves did not enter the NBA spotlight immediately. After going undrafted in 2021, the Los Angeles Lakers saw potential in him and brought him on board, believing in his growth. By the 2024-25 season, Reaves showcased his ability to compete for a starting spot, averaging 20.2 points per game, he delivered his best statistical season, proving he could hold his own in the league.

Advertisement

see also Seven-time NBA champion makes bold statement on Luka Doncic teammate’s future with Lakers

Austin Reaves may not be the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone, but his versatility and dedication solidify his role as an essential player under JJ Redick’s guidance. As the team aims for the 2026 NBA Championship, their strategy must include not just superstar talent but also industrious and adaptable players—a formula that paid off for the Thunder last season.

Advertisement

Given this strategy, retaining a player of Reaves’ caliber becomes imperative, as talents like his are scarce in the market. Replacing him would likely incur a hefty cost in the next offseason. Though his future hangs in the balance, Austin has earned accolades from JJ Redick, who lauded him as one of the most physically improved athletes on the roster, underscoring his commitment to the Lakers.