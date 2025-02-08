Lakers News: Gabe Vincent makes bold prediction about LeBron James’ future

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a solid 120-112 victory against the Golden State Warriors, led by a dominant performance from LeBron James. Despite being 40 years old, James continues to defy expectations, proving he can still compete at an elite level. Following the game, Gabe Vincent offered insights into the future of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James led the way for the Lakers, dropping a game-high 42 points while grabbing an astonishing 17 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. Vincent praised the superstar’s historic level of play, making a bold prediction about what fans can expect from James moving forward.

“LeBron’s been amazing. He’s been amazing for 22 years, and he’ll continue to be amazing. I doubt this is the last time he’ll have 40 over 40 as well,” Vincent said, via ClutchPoints. “We’ve got a lot of games left, a lot of season left. I’m excited to see what other parts of NBA history he breaks and makes”.

Vincent on James’ leadership

Vincent also highlighted James’ leadership, emphasizing the positive energy within the team, especially with recent additions like Luka Doncic and Mark Williams boosting the squad’s morale.

LeBron James #23 and Gabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“He’s leading us in every way. In every way, he’s leading this group,” Vincent said about James. “It’s been great energy. Even the guys that came in, late additions to the team, to the group—they’re bringing great energy. Our bench was great tonight. The guys that came in bring great energy. We were cheering each other on. We’ve got good spirit right now”.

Vincent reflects on his performance

Unlike last season, Vincent has remained healthy and is making a significant impact on the court. In the victory against the Warriors, he recorded a season-high 15 points, shooting an impressive 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

“It’s great to make shots, it’s great to see the ball go through the net. But most importantly, it’s great to be in the winners’ column,” Vincent said. “Making shots and having an L would be just as frustrating as missing shots for me. I’m just glad we got the win”.