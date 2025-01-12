Lakers News: LeBron James teammate claims to have plans for his NBA retirement

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown solid form in the 2025 season, working tirelessly to secure their position in the playoffs. With LeBron James at the helm, the team has shown resiliency, especially in key games against top contenders. James’ leadership both on and off the court has been crucial, guiding a balanced squad that combines veteran experience with emerging talent. In a recent interview, a LeBron James teammate claimed to already have his post-NBA retirement plans in mind.

In a recent interview, Austin Reaves expressed a strong desire to pursue a professional golfing career once he decides to retire from the NBA: “Definitely playing a lot of golf. I wanna actually – I want to – I’ve thought about that. I just want to take two years and see if I could play professional somewhere. I don’t care if it’s like – I don’t care if it’s like Korn Ferry. There’s like an Asian Tour. I want to take two years and see – like challenge myself – to see if I can get that good. I’m obviously good now, but you have to be a different level of consistently good. And I want to see if I can get there,” stated Reaves on The Backyard Podcast.

Although Reaves’ basketball career is still in its prime as he is just 26 years-old, his golfing aspirations are grounded in a long-term vision. The transition from basketball to golf would certainly present challenges, particularly given the technical demands of the game, but Reaves’ track record of self-improvement on the basketball court suggests that he could take a similar approach to mastering golf. His work ethic and focus, honed over years of playing in the NBA, could give him an edge if he decides to make the switch.

Austin Reaves, the breakout star for the Los Angeles Lakers, has quickly become one of the team’s most reliable players, drawing attention for his skill and versatility on the court. Alongside LeBron James, Reaves has helped elevate the Lakers’ performance, earning the trust of his teammates and coaching staff. The 25-year-old guard has impressed not only with his basketball IQ but also with his ability to step up in key moments. As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to chase championship aspirations, Reaves’ contributions will be crucial.

LeBron James #6 and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers walk back to the court after a timeout during a 111-104 Indiana Pacers win at Crypto.com Arena on January 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves’ in-court chemistry is driving remarkable success

For now, Reaves remains focused on his basketball career, as the Lakers continue to build a championship-contending team with the leadership of LeBron James. On the court, Reaves has proven to be an invaluable complement to James, providing the Lakers with a dynamic scorer and playmaker alongside the veteran superstar. Their chemistry has been a standout feature of the team’s success, with Reaves often serving as the secondary ball handler, facilitating offense, and spacing the floor for James.

The combination of Reaves’ versatility and LeBron’s ability to draw attention from defenders creates open opportunities for both players, enhancing the Lakers’ overall offensive potency. Reaves’ ability to thrive in clutch moments, a trait he has developed under the guidance of James, speaks to his potential to be a cornerstone of the Lakers’ future. Austin current performances alongside LeBron further demonstrates his competitive spirit and ability to perform at a high level, qualities that will serve him well in any pursuit.

Los Angeles Lakers aim to regain momentum and secure playoff berth

The Los Angeles Lakers’ impressive start to 2025 has solidified their spot in sixth place in the Western Conference, comfortably within direct playoff contention. However, recent setbacks have exposed vulnerabilities, as they have dropped two consecutive games. With the tightly contested Western standings, the Lakers face mounting pressure to regain momentum and string together a winning streak. Their margin for error is slim, as falling out of the top six would force them into the unpredictable play-in tournament, a scenario they are determined to avoid.

Consistency on both ends of the court will be crucial in the coming weeks as the team battles to maintain their playoff positioning and recapture the rhythm that propelled them early in the season. The Lakers’ offense, spearheaded by LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Anthony Davis, must regain its peak form to diversify their attack and keep opponents guessing. However, the team’s primary area for improvement lies on the defensive end. Greater consistency and fewer turnovers are essential to tightening up their defense, which has been a recurring issue in their recent losses.

