Even after all he's been through and all the things he has accomplished throuhgout his 18+ year NBA career, LeBron James still feels like he's facing his toughest challenge yet.

It's been less than a third of the 2021-22 NBA season and we can already tell if some teams are for real and which not. But for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, it's far more complicated than that.

Some think that Frank Vogel is on the hot seat, others believe that they're just getting started and will only get better as the season goes by. Whatever is the case, it's too early to count them out but they won't go far if they keep playing like this.

The team has been too dependant on a player that's soon to turn 37 years old and that's not exactly good news. Nonetheless, the 4-time Finals MVP is more than willing to embrace the challenge.

NBA News: LeBron James Says This Is The Most Challenging Season Of His Career

"It ranks right at the top of any other challenge I've had in my career, which actually brings out the best in me and I love that," James told the media. "I love trying to learn to continue to get better and better, continue to learn each other more and more. Continue to work on our system offensively and defensively."

ESPN Analyst Says LeBron Won't Win Another Ring

LeBron is once again trying to prove the media wrong. Most analysts are already counting the Laker out of the title race, with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith going as far as to say that he won't win another ring:

“Let me say something else: I think LeBron has won his last title," Smith said. "I think it’s over. … It’s not LeBron’s fault. LeBron is gonna be LeBron. He gonna come back. He gonna do what he gonna do. … They ain’t winning no chip.”

The Lakers are widely better with LeBron on the court so maybe we're just overreacting to a slow start of the season. Even so, Vogel and the veterans need to get on the same page right now, as playing catch-up is far from ideal for a team that wants to make the NBA Finals.