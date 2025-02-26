LeBron James makes something clear to Luka Doncic after Lakers’ win over Mavericks

The wait was finally over. After weeks of anticipation, Luka Doncic returned to the American Airlines Center, not as a Dallas Maverick, but as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. With an excellent atmosphere, divided opinions among the fans, and Luka wearing another jersey, the Lakers secured a statement win behind an outstanding performance from LeBron James.

Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and PJ Washington, and other Mavericks players, were expecting to see his teammate back in action, as his departure wasn’t a typical one due to his injury. But on a Tuesday night, with a smile in his face, Doncic reconnected with his former teammates and that was something to remember.

The Lakers sealed an eight-point victory, and LeBron took over in the fourth quarter, delivering to secure the win. As his impact was undeniable, after the game against Luka’s former team, LeBron made something clear to him regarding this victory.

“We understood as his teammates that we wanted to get this win for him… As his teammates, we wanted to back him in every way, shape, or form,” LeBron said postgame. His words underscored the strong bond forming between him and Doncic, as the young star continues to settle into his new role in Los Angeles.

LeBron James #23 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers react after Doncic was fouled during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron’s thoughts on Anthony Davis

As part of the deal between the Mavericks and the Lakers, Anthony Davis was moved to Dallas. The transition was a surprise for Davis, who left everything behind to embrace a fresh start with the Mavs. However, an injury left him sidelined for the upcoming challenges, and now he works toward recovery.

LeBron James, Davis’ former teammate and close friend, shared his thoughts on the move and the tribute Dallas held for him before the game. “We know what AD meant to this franchise from the moment we got him,” James said.

James also spoke about their bond, emphasizing Davis’ impact on and off the court. “Obviously, our friendship goes without saying, he’s one of my best friends. It was great to see him get that recognition at that moment,” James added.

Doncic’s reflects on his return to Dallas

Returning to the city where it all began, Doncic was flooded with emotions. The Slovenian superstar spent seven years with the Mavericks, elevating his game to elite status while putting his home country on the basketball map. After the game, Dončić struggled to put his feelings into words.

“It was just a lot of emotions… I can’t even explain it. It was a different game,” Doncic told reporters. “Like I said, sometimes I don’t know what I’m doing. Just glad it’s over.” His words underscored the weight of the moment, as he reflected on his journey and the deep ties he forged in Dallas.