Lakers coach JJ Redick shares eye-opening take on LeBron James’ performance after win over Dallas

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers secured a crucial 107-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James played a key role in the win, alongside standout performances from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. After the game, JJ Redick had high praise for the veteran forward.

“He defies what’s normal,” Redick said during the post-game press conference. “This is not an exaggeration. If you watch our basketball team every night, and you’ve watched our team now for the last six weeks or so, LeBron’s playing at an All-NBA defensive level. He is.”

The Lakers coach went on to explain why he holds this opinion: “People may have perceptions of what he is as a defender. I watch it every night.” He then highlighted some of James’ key defensive attributes. “He doesn’t get scored on in isolation if teams try to target him. He blows plays up, he’s always in the right position, shifting, recovering,” JJ elaborated.

Later, Redick addressed how the passage of time has not dulled LeBron’s effectiveness on the court. “I think there was this perception of him at this age conserving energy,” Redick noted. “No, there’s no conservation of energy on that end of the floor. He’s played elite defense now for a while.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks towards the crowd during a timeout against the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

LeBron James’ defensive contribution

JJ Redick’s endorsement of LeBron James as one of the league’s top defenders is not new. James was a five-time NBA All-Defensive First Team honoree from 2009 to 2013 and a one-time All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2014. Though this recognition came at an earlier stage of his career, it’s clear that James retains the skills to impact the game defensively.

However, in the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, James’ numbers do not reflect the kind of defensive dominance typically associated with an individual award contender in that category. He ranks 21st in the league in defensive rebounds, averaging 6.9 per game. His other defensive stats are also modest: 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

LeBron’s essential role in Lakers’ win over Mavericks

Beyond the emotional charge surrounding the game against the Dallas Mavericks, which was heightened by the recent trade involving Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and Max Christie, the contest held significant importance for the Los Angeles Lakers. The game presented an opportunity for them to consolidate their recent growth and strengthen their position in the playoff race against a direct rival.

In that context, James delivered a spectacular performance, contributing 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists. “LeBron just kind of took over that game,” Redick explained. “It felt like he was making a lot of plays with the ball and made some plays that don’t show up on the box score… We don’t win the game if LeBron doesn’t take over.”

