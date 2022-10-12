Is Kanye West the Kyrie Irving of Hip Hop? I mean, they're both geniuses at their craft and could be the best in the business, yet their controversial remarks and actions away from the job are sometimes head-scratching.

Ye continues to make the rounds for all the wrong reasons, teasing and sharing anti-semitic remarks on social media, up to the point that both his Instagram and Twitter accounts were suspended.

That's why LeBron James and Maverick Carter decided not to air this week's episode of 'The Shop,' as Kanye reportedly doubled down on his criticism of Jewish people and went off rails once again.

LeBron James' 'The Shop' Pulls Episode Featuring Kanye West Over Hate Speech

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West," Maverick Carter told Andscape. "Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes."

"We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks," Carter explained. "While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate."

"I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience," the businessman concluded.

Ye recently said that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," and drew criticism for showing support for the White Lives Matter movement in his latest fashion show. Often deemed as a genius, the Hip Hop superstar is going to great lengths to lose most of his following.