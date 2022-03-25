Miami Heat will face Brooklyn Nets at the FTX Arena this Saturday, March 26. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the FTX Arena this Saturday, March 26 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Miami Heat want to secure the leadership of the Eastern Conference now that the regular season is almost over. They are just one game above the Milwaukee Bucks who seem to have found their best version this season. The Heat fought hard the get the first place in the East and don't want to lose it at the end.

For their part, the Brooklyn Nets followed a path totally opposite to that of their rivals in this game: they started the season brilliantly, but halfway through they had a big drop that took them to eighth, although during several moments of the season they were even leaders. They are 3 wins away from the Cavaliers, last classified for the playoffs, so they will surely make a final attempt to snatch that place from the Cavs and thus avoid playing the Play-in.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets will play this Saturday, March 26 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Heat on October 27, February 12 and March 3 by 106-93, 115-11 and 113-107, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Saturday, March 26, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun, YES.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is likely that because they are the leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat will be chosen as favorites.