The Milwaukee Bucks will close out their preseason against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum. Find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the few teams that didn't make any blockbuster deals in the Free Agency nor the NBA Draft. So, as the Milwaukee Bucks are waiting for Khris Middleton to comeback, the front office need to think of a good starting lineup to help Giannis Antetokounmpo clinch the NBA Playoffs in the upcoming season.

On the other side, the Brooklyn Nets made the news every week during the offseason with the beef between the front office and Kevin Durant. However, the 34-year-old forward and Kyrie Irving will be Nets' players in the upcoming season. So, it will be a regular topic whenever things don't go as planned.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines and Head-to-Head

During the last season the Bucks dominated the Nets. In fact, the Bucks have a 3-1 record over the Nets, in which every single game both of the teams scored more than 100 points. So, at least the game will be fun to watch for either of them.

As both teams play in the Eastern Conference, both sides know the relevance of this preseason matchup, especially as the last one before the season opener. This game will serve as the final step back to look out for any break-out players or to watch how the role-players could help their current stars.

How to watch or live stream free Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets in the US

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the UShaven't revealed their favorite to win this game yet, but they most likely do so in the next few hours. As this game will be played by a mixed of starters and bench players of each team, the outcome of the game is still unknown, so determining the favorite will undoubtedly be a difficult task.