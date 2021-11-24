Minnesota Timberwolves play against Miami Heat for a West vs East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis on November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Home team is struggling. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

It looks like the Timberwolves are in good shape after starting the 2021-22 NBA season with poor results. The team won three of the last four home games, the most recent victory over the Memphis Grizzlies 138-95.

Miami Heat have remained among the top five teams in the Eastern Conference, winning against the Pistons on the road 100-92 in the second game of a round of road games. After this game, Miami plays the Chicago Bulls.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The Timberwolves suffered a six-game losing streak between October 30 and November 10, losing to the Nuggets, the Orlando Magic, the Clippers twice, Grizzlies and the Warriors. But after that bad streak, the Timberwolves won five of seven games. The last four games were consecutive wins against Spurs 115-90, Grizzlies 138-95 and Pelicans 110-96. The Timberwolves are scoring an average of 107.1 points per game, and the defense allows just 105 points.

Miami Heat are the 2nd best team in the Eastern Conference at 12-6 overall, plus they have won five of the last six games against the Jazz, Thunder, Pelicans, Wizards, and Pistons. The last loss of Miami Heat on the road was against Washington Wizards 100-103 on November 20. The Miami Heat on the road record is positive with 6-5, the team is scoring an average of 109.2 points per game and the defense of Miami is the second best of the season allowing only 101.8 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves are underdogs at home with +2 points and +105 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record at home but the visitors have a lethal defense. Miami Heat are favorites with -2 points to cover and -125 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 212.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat -2.



FanDuel Minnesota Timberwolves +2 / +105 Totals 212.5 Miami Heat -2 / -125

* Odds via FanDuel.