The Brooklyn Nets have one idea, while Kyrie Irving has another in regard to contract talks and this could open an opportunity for a move to the Lakers.

The saga between the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving has taken another turn according to reports. Kyrie Irving has a player option that he can execute but is choosing to rather wait it out and see what comes, although he’d like to stay in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets on the other hand are not looking for a long-term deal to keep the often-absent star. This has opened the door for other teams in the NBA to jump in in-case Kyrie Irving decides to leave the Nets.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Nets are looking to re-sign Irving to a short-term deal, while Irving wants a long term pay raise to stay in Brooklyn.

Where are Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving contract talks?

According to the Bleacher Report, on June 29 is the deadline for Irving’s player option, both sides are in discussions, but the Nets want Irving to sign a short-term deal with “benchmarks such as games played”, while Irving wants a higher salary and a long-term deal given his numbers and what he can still bring to the table for the Nets.

Both sides are continuing to talk and work through a contract that is to the liking of both but the ongoing speculation if the star player will stay has opened the door for the Knicks and the Lakers. It is reported that if the Lakers were to step in and offer Irving a deal, the Nets would have “little incentive” to negotiate with the Lakers given that they may not have players anywhere near the range of Irving to offer back.