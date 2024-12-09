NBA News: Kevin Durant's injury update sparks hope among Suns fans

The Phoenix Suns have lost the last three games in a row without Kevin Durant. The veteran’s influence on the Suns is quite heavy, being the in-court pillar of the team next to Devin Booker when he’s healthy. However, it looks like Suns fans should have reasons for optimism about the 14x NBA All-Star’s recovery.

Speaking to the press after the Suns’ loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Phoenix head coach Mike Budenholzer suggested that Durant’s recovery is progressing well.

“We feel like the reports that we’re getting back are very positive,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll see how the next day or two go and I think re-evaluate him. It’ll be good for us to get back and give him some love. He’ll probably give us some love. It’s always good to be around Kevin. He’s good for our spirit.”

Despite strong performances from Devin Booker and Tyus Jones, their efforts have not been enough to carry the Suns during Durant’s absence in the 2024-25 NBA season. KD’s offensive skills not only helped drive the team’s scoring but also allowed his teammates to focus more on defense.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings

Without the 36-year-old, more players need to step up offensively, while defensive lapses have become more noticeable in recent games, issues that were often masked by Durant’s scoring ability. The key difference now is that without his contributions, the team’s defensive fragility has been exposed.

Kevin Durant’s impact on the court

Durant’s arrival in Phoenix in 2023 has proven to be a game-changer for the Suns, positioning them as contenders for the NBA title. Averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this season, Durant holds an impressive scoring performance, even while dealing with a recent injury. In addition to his scoring, he has added playmaking skills, further elevating his impact on the team.

Durant’s presence has brought both stability and ambition to Phoenix, with his influence so pronounced that the Suns are just 1-9 without him on the court. At 36 years old, he remains the team’s best player, as neither Bradley Beal nor Devin Booker has been able to match his scoring consistency.

Beyond his offensive contributions, Durant’s versatility on defense has been crucial. His basketball IQ, length, and agility allow him to guard multiple positions, making him a defensive asset as well. His leadership and experience continue to enhance the performance of his teammates solidifying his role as the cornerstone of the Suns’ championship aspirations.