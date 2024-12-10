NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis welcomes back Bronny James in victory over Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ struggles seemed to subside with the return of Bronny James to the squad. A victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA regular season provided much-needed relief for the fans. While Anthony Davis had been off his best form in recent games, he delivered a standout performance in this one, even sharing a lighthearted moment with LeBron James’ son on the bench.

With LeBron sidelined for the game against the Blazers, Davis stepped up and reminded fans of his elite capabilities. Scoring 30 points, he led the Lakers back on track, delivering a dominant performance that brought echoes of his previous standout outings in the league.

In the post-game press conference, Davis sent a clear message to both the media and fans: “I have to get better.” That statement underscored his commitment to improving, and he backed it up with a powerful performance. Alongside his on-court dominance, Davis shared a humorous moment with Bronny on the bench that caught the attention of fans.

After a brief stint on the sidelines due to injury, Bronny James made his return in this game. During a timeout, as Davis basked in the glory of his strong performance, he shared a brief exchange with Bronny. Noticing the interaction, LeBron James, watching from the sidelines, couldn’t help but laugh at the moment.

Lakers bounce back to victory, led by Davis

After a challenging stretch in the regular season, where they struggled in several games, the Los Angeles Lakers secured a crucial win. A standout factor in their victory was Anthony Davis, who returned to his dominant form, scoring efficiently and leading the team to triumph.

In terms of performance, Davis was exceptional. He finished with 30 points in 32 minutes, grabbed 11 rebounds, and registered 1 assist. His shooting was on point, hitting 100% from the free-throw line (9-of-9), nearly 50% from the field (10-of-21), and 25% from beyond the arc (1-of-4).

D’Angelo Russell also played a key role in the Lakers’ win, contributing 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 14 assists. His all-around performance was pivotal in securing the victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Rui Hachimura added 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, rounding out the Lakers’ strong team effort.

Bronny James’ road to recovery after injury

Nearly a month ago, Bronny James last played for the Lakers, during a period when he was still finding his rhythm with the team. Although he was not yet living up to expectations, he showed signs of progress. However, his injury halted his momentum and brought a wave of criticism his way.

Although James has made a successful return to peak physical condition, he saw limited action in the Lakers’ victory over the Trail Blazers, logging just 3 minutes of play. In that brief stint, he registered a block and attempted two field goals.

As Bronny focuses on gearing up for the remainder of the NBA regular season, other G League talents, such as Quincy Olivari, made an impact with a three-pointer in just 8 minutes on the court.