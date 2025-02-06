NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant was not pursued by the Miami Heat due to key reason

After weeks of speculation, the ongoing conflict between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler came to a close with the forward’s departure to the Golden State Warriors. This move also resulted in the arrival of several new players to the Heat roster, though none of them possessed the NBA star status comparable to Butler’s. Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant could have fit that profile, but the option was reportedly dismissed for a significant reason.

According to Barry Jackson, a journalist with the Miami Herald, the Heat had expressed interest in adding Durant to their roster, recognizing the immense impact he continues to have in the league despite being 36 years old. However, the organization was unwilling to pursue this move at any cost.

The issue stemmed from the demands reportedly made by the Phoenix Suns to part ways with their star player mid-season—a move that would have drastically affected their chances of competing in the current campaign. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Suns were seeking an extensive package in return, which included significant draft picks and young players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jackson further emphasized that Durant’s own stance played a crucial role in him not being traded. “Unlike a couple of years ago when he asked to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns (with the Miami Heat reportedly his second choice), this time he didn’t request a trade to Miami or anywhere else,” the reporter explained.

Miami Heat president Pat Riley.

Advertisement

The Heat after Butler’s departure

While Jimmy Butler’s trade marked the end of his tenure with Miami, it’s worth noting that his absence had already been felt for some time. After his second suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, it was clear that Butler’s return was unlikely.

Advertisement

see also Jimmy Butler’s trade to the Warriors: How Kevin Durant’s decision reportedly paved the way

Head coach Erik Spoelstra had already adjusted his strategies without the star forward, making Jimmy’s official departure less of a blow than it might have been under different circumstances.

Advertisement

What Miami gained in the Butler trade

Andrew Wiggins is undeniably the most significant addition the Miami Heat made through this trade. The small forward, while not always meeting expectations, played a pivotal role for the Golden State Warriors this season. Wiggins appeared in 43 games and averaged 17.6 points per contest.

Kyle Anderson was also part of the deal. Initially, there was speculation that Anderson would be headed to the Toronto Raptors, but he will ultimately remain in Florida. The third player to join the Miami Heat is Davion Mitchell, who was acquired in exchange for PJ Tucker, a player also involved in the trade from the Utah Jazz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adding to the Heat’s haul is a valuable first-round pick, making this trade particularly advantageous for the organization. With Wiggins, Anderson, and Mitchell now providing fresh options for head coach Erik Spoelstra, the Miami Heat’s roster is significantly deeper, enhancing their chances to perform at a higher level during the most critical phase of the 2024-25 NBA season.