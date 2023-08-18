The New Orleans Pelicans have been quite patient with Zion Williamson. And few people could deny that he’s one of the most spectacular players to watch in the NBA when he’s healthy.

But his health and weight have been major issues ever since he entered the league, and some believe it’s just a matter of time — or a good trade package — before the Pelicans give up on him.

Considering that, Bleacher Report’s NBA analyst Zach Buckley put together an interesting trade offer that would send him to the Detroit Pistons for a more-than-decent return.

NBA Rumors: Pistons Could Land Zion Williamson

(via Bleacher Report)

“Detroit Pistons receive: Zion Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr.

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Bojan Bogdanović, James Wiseman, Killian Hayes, 2026 first-round pick (top-three protected) and 2028 first-round pick

Should Williamson finally stay healthy, after totaling just 114 appearances in his first four seasons, he could help launch Detroit up the Eastern Conference standings. Between Williamson and Cade Cunningham, who has hinted at a breakout in his time with the Select Team, the Pistons could have the league’s next dynamic duo.

(…)

Spacing could be a struggle, and defense would be an uncertainty, but no one could question the club’s talent and upside.

New Orleans, meanwhile, would have to simply want out of the Williamson business, since his trade value isn’t exactly peaking. Then again, if the Pels aren’t convinced his availability issues are going away, they might want to take what they can get now and avoid the risk of him becoming expensive damaged goods down the line.

For someone who has played as little as Williamson has, this is a healthy return.”

The Pelicans have been reluctant to part ways with their former first-overall pick. But truth be told, they may never find a better trade offer for him, as he comes with too much risk.