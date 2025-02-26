Paul George announces major decision amid Philadelphia 76ers struggles this NBA season

When the 2024-25 NBA season began, the Philadelphia 76ers were aiming to seriously contend in the Eastern Conference. However, as the season has unfolded, this goal has become increasingly elusive due to a series of issues, most notably injuries and underwhelming performances. In this context, Paul George has now revealed an important decision.

“Before we wrap, fellas, it’s no secret—this season, up to this point, hasn’t been what we envisioned,” George said in the most recent episode of his show, Podcast P. “I know my goal when I first signed with the Philadelphia 76ers was to bring a championship to these amazing fans here. I still remain positive about that, and that is still the case and where I’m coming from.”

The nine-time NBA All-Star continued: “With that being said, though, I want to let the Podcast P family know that after today’s episode with Dwight (Howard), I plan to take a break from the pod.”

George then explained the reasoning behind his decision. “Just to focus on getting my body right, getting mentally right,” he said. “And help this squad make a push towards our goal to finish the season out, give ourselves a chance to be in contention to compete for a championship.”

Paul George 8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday November 6, 2024.

It’s not a final farewell for George

While Paul George is stepping back from the podcast to focus on his physical and mental well-being, his departure is not permanent. The forward emphasized that he plans to continue with the show, which he co-hosts with Jackie Long and Dallas Rutherford, in the future.

“I won’t front—the desire to get back to shooting in person with my guys as well is at the forefront of this hiatus,” he assured. “I look forward to us three being back together and doing this as we once started this. So we’ll be back on that note… In the meantime, y’all be easy. From Podcast P—love and peace.”

The 76ers need to improve drastically

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ season has taken a turn for the worse recently. The team is mired in a brutal eight-game losing streak, which has dropped them to 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 20-37 record. They are now far removed from the playoff picture.

However, the goal of reaching the Play-In Tournament remains within reach. The Chicago Bulls, currently ahead of the 76ers with a 23-35 record, stand as a realistic target for Philadelphia. With stronger performances from Paul George, Joel Embiid—who has not met expectations this season—and Tyrese Maxey, the team could still have a shot at securing a postseason berth.

