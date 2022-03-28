Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center this Tuesday, March 29. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Wells Fargo Center this Tuesday, March 29 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

It will be a key duel for leadership in the Eastern Conference. On one side will be the locals, the Philadelphia 76ers, who were able to reach the top of the standings for a very short time, since they lost it after their loss to the Phoenix Suns. However, the difference with the Celtics, the current leaders, is only 1 victory, so winning will be vital to finish in 1st place.

Their rivals are the latest champions, who are coming off a painful loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Like the 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks are only 1 win away from the Celtics, so the Eastern Conference leader could come out of this game, which will give the match immense appeal, regardless of the fact that two of the best teams this season face each other.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Wells Fargo Arena will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were one victory for Bucks on November 9 by 118-109; and one for 76ers on February 17 by 123-120.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Tuesday, March 29, at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; will be broadcast in the United States on: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports WI.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Actually, in this game, both teams are so evenly matched that favoritism could go to either of them.

