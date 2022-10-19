The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2022-2023 NBA Season at the Wells Fargo Center. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season opener for the Milwaukee Bucks will be against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Fiserv Forum. The two-time NBA Champion will try to win at home, while the Sixers will play their second season-game on the road. Here, check out everything you need to know about this NBA matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live it on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks will try to pass up their last season perfomance as they want to clinch a third NBA Championship for their franchise. However, the team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to wait for Khris Middleton, who is still recovering from an injury that left him out of the last season. So, it could be that this first weeks of the season, aren't as good as they expected for the Bucks.

On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers have the key players in their roster to play against the powerful teams in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey are the players that carry the team on the offensive end. At least that was set on the court against the Boston Celtics in their season opener.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Milwaukee Bucks entered last season as one of the favorite teams to clinch the NBA Championship. However, they fell short to the Brooklyn Nets in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs. The Sixers had the same luck, but it was a loss in the Conference Semifinals to the Miami Heat. So, the 2022-2023 NBA Season is a new chance for both of them to pass up their expectations.

The last time two sides play against each other, Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 40 points with 14 rebounds, and 6 assists, and Khris Middleton played and pulled up 22 points, with 9 rebounds and 7 assists, while James Harden registered 32 points, with 5 rebounds and 9 assists for the Sixers loss by 118-116 overthe Bucks.

How to watch or live stream Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season Game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks to be played on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as TNT in the United States.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and Odds

The Sixers have a 0-1 record after the loss to the Boston Celtics in their season opener, while the Bucks will make their season opener at the Fiserv Forum. So, the Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this NBA Regular season matchup. According to BetMGM, the Philadelphia 76ers are favorites to win this game with -154 odds, while the Milwaukee Bucks have +130 odds. The Over/Under Line is set up to 224.5 points with -115 odds for this NBA Regular season game.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!