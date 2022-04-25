Phoenix Suns will have a new chance take the lead against New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).
Suns lost a very good chance to take a 3-1 lead in New Orleans. Despite Devin Booker was out for this game, Suns had plenty of talent in their roster to win it. However, Pelicans played hardcore defense and made Suns end Game 4 with 12 turnovers. Herbert Jones with 3 blocks and Jose Alvarado with 2 steals led the defensive line in the 4th quarter.
Pelicans have forced this Playoff series to a Game 5 against the odds. Brandon Ingram registered 30 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and led his team to a 118-103 win over the Phoenix Suns. Jonas Valaciunas had an important role both defensively and offensively, the Lithuanian center registered 26 points and 15 rebounds in last Sunday's game.
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information
Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Time: 10:00 PM (ET)
Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by States in the US
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines
Phoenix Suns will have a new chance take the lead against New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Pelicans stayed alive after last Sunday's win. They tied 2-2 this game series against all odds. Brandon Ingram's performance has been surprisingly good. The Pelicans forward is averaging 29 points per game with 50% in Field Goals made.
On the other hand, Chris Paul hasn't been consistent in this NBA Playoff series. The Suns' guard is averaging 19 points per game with 46% in Field Goals made and 12 assists per game. With those stats, it may not seem like he is in a rough patch, but last Sunday's game he registered 4 points and 12 assists and couldn't avoid the loss. Even Deandre Ayton, who hasn't been an important player in this series, registered 23 points and 8 rebounds.
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 between Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans to be played on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix will be broadcast on TNT in the United States. This NBA Playoffs game series is tied 2-2.
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Odds
Pelicans tied the series last Sunday in New Orleans. Suns will have to push harder in Phoenix if they want take the lead in Game 5. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Phoenix Suns with -278 odds, while New Orleans Pelicans have +220 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 215.5 points for Game 5 of this First Round playoff series.
