Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans will play for Game 5 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 in the US

Phoenix Suns will have a new chance take the lead against New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Suns lost a very good chance to take a 3-1 lead in New Orleans. Despite Devin Booker was out for this game, Suns had plenty of talent in their roster to win it. However, Pelicans played hardcore defense and made Suns end Game 4 with 12 turnovers. Herbert Jones with 3 blocks and Jose Alvarado with 2 steals led the defensive line in the 4th quarter.

Pelicans have forced this Playoff series to a Game 5 against the odds. Brandon Ingram registered 30 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and led his team to a 118-103 win over the Phoenix Suns. Jonas Valaciunas had an important role both defensively and offensively, the Lithuanian center registered 26 points and 15 rebounds in last Sunday's game.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

