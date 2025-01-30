Stephen Curry’s humorous take after surpassing Ray Allen in all-time NBA scoring

Stephen Curry, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, has been a fixture for the Golden State Warriors since being drafted in 2009. Over the years, he has accumulated numerous accolades, and this week, he added another to his resume by surpassing Ray Allen to become the 27th-highest scorer in NBA history. The guard reflected on this achievement with a funny take.

“I mean, you see the grey hair?” Curry quipped with a smile during an interview with ESPN. “It just means that you’re blessed to keep playing this game at a high level. I thank God every day that I’ve been able to live in this space for 16 years.”

Steph reached this significant milestone by scoring 21 points in the 116-109 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center, a crucial win for Golden State given the importance of the opponent and the Warriors’ recent struggles.

While reflecting on the achievement, Curry spoke with the humility that has characterized his career. “The names, AI (Allen Iverson) a couple of weeks ago, Ray today, like guys that I grew up watching, my generation, who inspired me to love the game the way I do,” he said. “So, definitely special. Shoutout to Ray.”

Ray Allen #20 of the Boston Celtics.

Stephen Curry’s NBA records

Stephen Curry is consistently mentioned among the greatest guards to ever play the game, and this recognition is well deserved. He has been a transformative force in the NBA, particularly with his revolutionary impact on the three-point shot, which has become a cornerstone of modern basketball.

Curry holds the record for the most three-pointers made in NBA history, with 3,910, in addition to holding the mark for most seasons leading the league in three-pointers made (8). His efficiency from beyond the arc is unparalleled, with numerous other records to his name, including most three-pointers in a single season and most consecutive games with a three-pointer, among others.

Curry’s next target

As Curry leads the Golden State Warriors in their pursuit of another NBA title, he continues his ascent up the league’s all-time scoring list. Now ranked 27th, Curry is poised to surpass New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, who sits in 26th place with 24,815 points. Curry currently has 24,515 points.

Once he surpasses Ewing, Stephen will be just one spot away from breaking into the top-25. Among those ahead of him are four active players: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and, of course, LeBron James, who holds the all-time scoring record with 41,474 points.

