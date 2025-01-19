Just moments after tip-off between the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons, Kevin Durant, a noted NFL enthusiast, turned his attention to the NFC Divisional Round clash between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions. For Commanders fans, this game carried immense weight—it marked their first playoff appearance in over two decades, and the anticipation was palpable.

Interestingly, what unfolded in Detroit during the Suns’ 125-121 victory over the Pistons seemed to foreshadow the intensity of the NFL playoff game. The narrow win for Durant’s team mirrored the excitement brewing for Washington’s long-awaited shot at the divisional championship, a feat they hadn’t achieved since 1991.

For Durant, a proud supporter of the Commanders, the historic victory over the Lions was more than just a game, it was a moment to savor. The Suns‘ star was present at the stadium, witnessing firsthand the brilliance of Washington quarterback Jaylen Daniels, who delivered a standout performance to lead his team to glory.

Following the Commanders’ triumph, Durant took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a cheeky five-word message aimed at Detroit fans: “Have a great night, Detroit.” The post sparked mixed reactions—some Lions fans expressed their frustration, while Durant’s own fans embraced it as good-natured humor.

Kevin Durant #7.

Jahmir Gibbs celebrates like Kevin Durant

Jahmir Gibbs sparked a wave of excitement during the Lions’ game, mimicking a signature celebration made by Durant. Suns star, who watched previously a video of himself celebrating before a matchup, became the focus of viral social media content connecting him to the Lions player.

Gibbs embraced the moment, recreating Durant’s celebratory dance during the game, which immediately sent fans into a frenzy. Whether as a sign of respect or light-hearted provocation, the move resonated with fans, who quickly turned it into a flurry of memes and online banter.

Durant joins Commanders’ celebration

As a passionate Washington Commanders fan, Kevin Durant didn’t hold back after the team’s big win in Detroit. Celebrating victories over both the Pistons and the Lions, Durant made a surprise appearance in the Commanders’ locker room, where he greeted players, and a team photographer captured the memorable moment.

With the Commanders now emerging as strong contenders in their division, fans are eager to see how far Washington can go. Meanwhile, anticipation is building for an upcoming challenge—what bet might Devin Booker and Durant make, and how will it shape their next chapter?

