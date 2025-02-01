The NBA recently announced the seven reserves for each All-Star team, as selected by the league’s coaches, finalizing the rosters for the February 6 event at the Chase Center. One of the biggest surprises this year was the exclusion of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, a four-time All-Star who has consistently performed at an elite level.

After leading the Suns to a convincing 130-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors, Booker reflected on his omission, expressing mixed feelings. While he wanted to participate, he admitted the break might be a silver lining.

“Obviously, it’s something that I wanted to be a part of, but definitely not going to complain about taking a week to regroup with the family,” Booker said, via ESPN. “So it’s always going to be the conversation every year. Who got snubbed? Who didn’t? And there’s a lot of people that are deserving”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Booker’s absence isn’t the only shock this season. In the Eastern Conference, LaMelo Ball was left out despite being a fan favorite and top vote-getter. Similarly, Trae Young, the NBA’s assist leader, was also snubbed.

Devin Booker drives to the basket during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In the Western Conference, besides Booker, notable exclusions include Kyrie Irving and Domantas Sabonis, who are both having standout seasons. Luka Doncic will also miss this year’s game, though his absence can be attributed to significant time missed due to injury.

Advertisement

see also Hawks star Trae Young throws subtle shade at NBA over All-Star Game snub

Booker supports expanding All-Star rosters

Following his All-Star snub, Booker voiced support for expanding All-Star Game rosters to include more players, citing the abundance of talent in today’s league. “I think there’s enough talented guys out here that are deserving,” Booker said after the Suns‘ win.

Advertisement

“I mean, you look at Kyrie [Irving], Norman Powell, those guys are having unbelievable, efficient years and winning games,” he added. “And on the East, I’m sure there’s guys too like Trae [Young] and LaMelo [Ball] that are just putting up unheard-of numbers. So the more talent in there, the better I think”.

Steve Kerr weighs in on Booker’s omission

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also addressed Booker’s exclusion, sharing his disappointment while acknowledging the tough decisions involved in finalizing All-Star rosters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Some really difficult choices,” Kerr said in a postgame press conference following the Warriors’ loss. “A lot of great players, a lot of great talent. This year, he (Booker) was the odd man out. It’s tough. I wanted him to make it, but it is what it is and people are always going to get left out”.