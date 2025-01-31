Suns star Kevin Durant delivers clear message to his teammates ahead of the trade deadline

The Phoenix Suns have found themselves at the center of trade speculation, especially surrounding Bradley Beal. However, for Kevin Durant, all the buzz surrounding the Suns is far from a distraction.

Following the Suns’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Durant addressed the media, emphasizing the team’s focus despite the trade chatter. He made it clear that trades are just part of the business of basketball.

“It’s about doing your job and controlling what you can control every single day,” Durant said. “Until your name is called or is not called, you still gotta do your job, if it’s here or in another jersey. That’s part of the business”.

“I think everybody understands that. We [are] grown men,” he added. “Most of these guys have been in the league for 8+ years or 9+ years. They understand the business, man. It ain’t nothing new”.

Devin Booker #1, Bradley Beal #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns walk on the court during the first half of the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Suns have been linked to trade rumors involving Jimmy Butler, but any move to acquire him would first require a trade involving Bradley Beal, who recently made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Phoenix.

see also Phoenix legend claims the Suns must address key issue before pursuing Jimmy Butler

Bradley Beal’s trade situation

Bradley Beal joined the Suns last season from the Washington Wizards, but the results have yet to meet expectations. The Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs last season, and currently sit ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Beal’s trade to Phoenix has put the Suns in a tough spot this deadline. The former Wizards star has a no-trade clause, meaning any potential trade would require his approval. According to his agent, Mark Bartelstein, Beal isn’t looking to leave.

“Brad worked hard to earn a no-trade clause. We earned it and we have it — and it is really valuable,” Bartelstein told ESPN. “Does that mean that he would never, ever accept a trade? No. You always have an open mind and you always are willing to listen to things that you think might be great”.

“But at this time, there’s nothing we’re considering,” Bartelstein continued. “His entire energy and focus is on helping the Suns win. So all of this speculation that people keep writing about is really just people using their imagination”.