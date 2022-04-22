The Toronto Raptors want to stay alive in the first round series and for that they must win this game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers yes or yes. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Toronto Raptors will play this Saturday, April 23, against the Philadelphia 76ers trying to stay alive in this 1st round series that they are losing 3-0. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

The Toronto Raptors will have to go in search of achieving what no other franchise in history has ever been able to achieve: turn around a 3-0 loss in a playoff series. What at first seemed to be a very tough and balanced first round series, so far has actually been very favorable to the team from Philadelphia.

The 76ers have been able to neutralize the Raptors very efficiently, and in the three games played they have won with great authority, and in fact the first two by a good difference. In the third game, there was at times something more similar to what was thought this series would be, with a more even game, but also with the 76ers taking advantage. The Raptors have no choice: it will be win or go.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Live Stream: Sling

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

The Raptors will have to go in search of achieving something that has never been achieved to date: win a series after starting losing 3-0. After two very favorable games for the 76ers, Game 3 was much more balanced, however the Philadelphia team was able to take advantage in overtime and win 104-101, leaving the Raptors almost KO.

Without a doubt, Toronto will have to get the best of themselves and win Game 4 for now to stay alive in this first-round series. It will not be easy, especially because Game 3 was not only a hard blow in sports, but also mentally, since the effort was great, and yet there was no reward. The Raptors must focus and bring out their best level, while the 76ers will do their best to finish the series in this Game 4.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers to be played this Saturday, April 23, at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada; will be broadcast in the United States on Sling (50% off your first month). Other options: TNT

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to take the victory with 1.72 odds, while 2.15 odds will be for the Toronto Raptors victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Toronto Raptors 1.72 Philadelphia 76ers 2.15

*Odds via BetMGM