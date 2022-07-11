Ja Morant is one of the top talents in the NBA right now and for the upcoming season he could be the MVP of the regular season but there is still a long way to go if that will come true. Check here what he say about MJ.

The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the best point guards in the NBA, and it is highly likely that in the upcoming 2022-2023 season the team will become a real contender with the talent on their roster.

But the Grizzlies have never won an NBA Championship before, the closest they came to a big title was in 2020 when they won the division. In the 2022 NBA playoffs they lost the Conference Semifinals.

The Grizzlies' roster for the upcoming season looks solid with Steven Adams at center supporting the younger roster. Another veteran is Danny Green (guard), he is the only player over 30 years of age.

Video: Ja Morant saying he would 'cook' Michael Jordan

Ja Morant is one of the big Grizzlies stars but it seems his recent max extension agreement went to his head as he said he could score on Michael Jordan either way no matter how good Jordan was at his prime.

Morant was at a show with Bleacher Report and Taylor Rooks when he said that about his offensive power and Michael Jordan. Last season was a good one for Morant averaging 27.4 points per game (his highest PPG ever) and 49.3% FG Points.