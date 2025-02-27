There’s no shortage of debates in the NBA world—whether it’s about the greatest player of all time, the best starting five in history, or the latest hot topic: which era stands as the greatest in basketball history? On that front, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant find themselves in agreement.

As two of the most accomplished players of their generation, Green and Durant have shared the court with some of the game’s biggest stars. Having played together during the late 2010s and winning back-to-back championships, they bring plenty of credibility to the discussion.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Durant joined as the featured guest, and both weighed in on the debate. “2015 to 2019 is, in my opinion, the best era of NBA basketball,” Warriors star stated. Durant echoed the sentiment, backing that time frame as the pinnacle of the sport.

“I agree with you,” Durant said. “And as I was thinking about that decision to leave OKC, I was like, ‘If I pass on that, I’m also passing up something incredible. This wasn’t just a regular opportunity [to join the Warriors]. I felt like it was a huge shift—not just for the people who love the game, but for the game itself.‘”

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green playing with the Golden State Warriors on April 02, 2019.

Why that era? Durant answers

Durant didn’t hesitate when asked about the greatest era in NBA history, immediately pointing to the level of competition during that time. “There were so many great teams—the 67-win Spurs, Cleveland won like 14 straight in the playoffs, I think. It was insane. And not just from a team perspective, but player-wise, too,” Durant said.

Durant also highlighted the emergence of modern superstars during that period. “That’s when Kawhi [Leonard] started to break out as a superstar. The Warriors really came together in 2015 with you [Draymond Green], Steph [Curry], and Klay [Thompson] all becoming All-Stars,” Durant noted.

With those remarks, both players made it clear that they agree on which era stands above the rest in basketball history. The debate remains open, of course, but with these two stars weighing in, more voices are sure to join the conversation.

Durant reflects on the final chapter of his NBA career

As Durant addressed his future in the league, he shared his perspective on how he envisions the final chapter of his career. “It’s hard to say right now. Obviously, I can’t predict the future, but like I said, I just want to be healthy and make that choice on my own,” Durant said.

He elaborated on his goals moving forward: “I want to keep building with the young players in the league. I want to be respected as someone who gives back to the next generation while still competing at a high level alongside them.”