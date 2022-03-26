Washington Wizards will face Golden State Warriors at the Capital One Arena this Sunday, March 27. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Capital One Arena this Sunday, March 27 at 6:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Washington Wizards have one of their last chances to get the last spot in the Play-in. It won't be easy: when the end of the regular season is so close, the Wizards are 6 wins behind the Atlanta Hawks, and they also have the New York Knicks ahead (although only by one win). They must try to win all the remaining games if they want to be in the postseason.

In the case of the Warriors, they are three wins behind the Memphis Grizzlies, and they are still confident that they can take second place in the Western Conference from them. Their last performances have not been the most satisfactory, so the absence of Stephen Curry is very felt. With so little left for the end of the regular season, they must win everything they can to aspire to the coveted 2nd place.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D. C.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors will play this Sunday, March 27 at 6:00 PM (ET) at the Capital One Arena will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on March 14, and at that time it was a 126-112 victory for the Warriors.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors to be played this Sunday, March 27, at the Capital One Arena, Washington D. C.; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Bay Area.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but in the next few hours they are sure to do so. However, it is most likely that the chosen ones will be the Golden State Warriors, who have the third best record in the NBA.

