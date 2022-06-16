With big names like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson the NBA Finals is a showcase for the best basketball players in the world, but who scored the most points in one game? The answer may shock some.

The NBA Finals is the NBA’s landmark event, the series that determines the next NBA champion and also makes players into legends and legends into heroes. No hero of the NBA Finals stands out more than Michael Jordan, who played games with the flu, made last second shots, and won an incredible six titles which were both three peats.

LeBron James once scored 51 points in an NBA Finals in a losing effort against the Golden State Warriors in 2018 in Game 1, 124-114. Michael Jordan once hit for 55 points against Phoenix in the 1993 NBA Finals.

So, who is the player to score the most points in one game in the NBA Finals? Find out below who has this amazing record ahead of greats like MJ, LeBron, and Kobe.

Player who scored the most points in one NBA Finals game

Elgin Baylor of the Los Angeles Lakers once scored 61 points against the Boston Celtics in the 1962 NBA Finals. The record which is still standing today took place in Game 5 of that series which Boston would eventually win.

Baylor would be an 11-time NBA All-Star, an NBA Rookie of the Year, and had his number retired by the Los Angeles Lakers. In his career Baylor obtained 23,149 (27.4 ppg) points, 11,463 (13.5 rpg) rebounds, and 3,650 (4.3 apg) assists. In 2006 he was also named an NBA executive of the year and was also the coach of the New Orleans Jazz from 1976-1979.