Everything is falling into place for the 2025 NFL Draft, and Shedeur Sanders has emerged as one of the premier quarterback prospects. Now, a top-5 team is reportedly reconsidering its draft strategy to secure the highly-touted signal-caller.

The 2024 NFL season is winding down, but many teams are already planning for the future. For franchises looking to rebuild or bolster their rosters, the NFL Draft represents the best opportunity to secure impactful players who could turn them into true contenders.

This year, Shedeur Sanders has drawn considerable attention as one of the most promising quarterback prospects. His undeniable talent has led many analysts to confidently predict he will be selected within the top five picks.

Top-5 team in the 2025 NFL Draft could change plans to target Shedeur Sanders

While the 2024 NFL season isn’t over yet, 28 teams are already gearing up for next year. The offseason promises plenty of activity, especially with the highly anticipated 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner.

Among the hundreds of college players hoping to hear their names called, Shedeur Sanders stands out as a top prospect. Scouts widely agree he has the skill set to be a franchise-altering quarterback, and several teams in desperate need of elite talent under center may be eyeing him.

One of those teams could be the Tennessee Titans. Recently, Titans’ president of football operations Chad Brinker hinted that they might use their No. 1 pick to select Travis Hunter, the versatile cornerback/receiver from Colorado, whom many regard as a “generational talent.” However, it seems this plan may now be in flux.

Reports suggest that Titans head coach Brian Callahan spent time with Shedeur Sanders during the East-West Shrine Bowl. Sanders reportedly made a strong impression, leading many to speculate that the Titans might pivot and consider drafting him first overall.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.

“It’s big,” Callahan told Jim Wyatt on talking with Sanders. “It’s another chance to be in contact with them. Even though Shedeur didn’t throw today, I got a chance to talk to him for 15 minutes, and that’s one touchpoint to probably what’s going to be multiple – Combine touchpoint, pro day touchpoint, 30-visit touchpoint, to where you really get to uncover everything about the player. The film is the film, but the rest of it is important – who they are, how they function, what their personality is, what they are like in the building when you get them in for a 30-visit. And then you get to the point where you have a full picture of the player and the person, and it allows you to make the best decision. Every one of these matters, and they all have different values over the course of the process.

Will the Titans use their No. 1 pick on a quarterback?

The Titans face a significant decision in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Travis Hunter is widely regarded as the best overall prospect, the Titans have a glaring need at quarterback. Without an elite playmaker under center, their chances of building a competitive team remain slim.

If they choose Hunter, the Titans will likely have to pursue a quarterback via trade or free agency. However, drafting Shedeur Sanders with the first overall pick could solve their quarterback dilemma and satisfy fans eager for a game-changing presence at the position.

