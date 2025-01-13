NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear to Buffaloes ahead of first season without Shedeur

It’s a new day in Boulder, Colorado. The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for a challenging 2025 NCAA season, one in which the school will have to find its new star leaders. Following Shilo and Shedeu Sanders‘ departures for the NFL, along with Heisman winner Travis Hunter, the winds have changed for the Buffs. Yet head coach Deion Sanders is confident, voicing a very straightforward message to the locker room.

Colorado finished a very good season on a bad note. The Buffaloes earned bowl eligibility, achieving their primary goal for the campaign, but they narrowly missed out on the Big 12 Championship—and with it, a College Football Playoff appearance. To make matters worse, the tough loss against BYU at the Valero Alamo Bowl added another blemish to an otherwise impressive year.

However, the sky is not falling on Colorado, not even remotely. Though the tough losses of Shedeur and Hunter will be difficult to overcome, at least on paper, Coach Prime is fully confident on the team he’s putting together in Bolder. Top recruit Julian Lewis is set to take over under center and hopefully the Buffs will replace an elite QB in college football with another excellent talent.

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the team held a meeting in which Deion addressed next season’s roster, which won’t feature Shilo, Shedeur, nor Hunter, for the first time in Primetime’s coaching career.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks the field prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

“This is the first day I’m coaching without my boys, which is a pleasure and an honor for me,” Deion Sanders stated, in a video posted by Well Off Media. “So now I could just be a coach. I don’t have to be no dad and I like that and I love that.

“I can’t explain how happy and how thoughtful and thankful I am for this day. I’ve been praying about this day. I’ve been anticipating this day. You’ve got to understand this is emotional for me. This is the first day I’ve been up here without two knuckleheads in here.”

Here to stay

Coach Prime has been surrounded by a constant buzz, linking him to NFL jobs, ever since taking over as head coach for the University of Colorado in Boulder. However, the Hall of Famer has made it clear he is fully committed to the Buffaloes’ program and he will be around the NCAA for a while.

Regardless, it’s hard not to imagine a potential reunion between Primetime and franchises where he has deep connections. For example, the Dallas Cowboys who have just moved on from HC Mike McCarthy, or the Las Vegas Raiders, which have shown plenty of interest in Shedeur.

What could change Deion’s mind?

At the moment, Deion is comfortable in Boulder and is excited about this big challenge that lies ahead: his first coaching experience without his sons in the team. That could all change, though, and even Primetime has acknowledged it.

“You know what? The only way I would consider working in the NFL it is to coach my sons”, confessed Sanders to GMA3, a couple days ago.

Shilo Sanders #21, Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes walk the field during senior day celebrations prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Shedeur is expected to be a first round selection, and is not expected to fall any later than the Top-10. The Tennessee Titans select first, though it seems their pick will go to Miami’s QB Cam Ward.

The Raiders select sixth, though if they are serious about selecting Shedeur, the organization in Sin City may trade up for a higher pick, to prevent the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants from stealing their guy.