49ers get revealing sign from Christian McCaffrey as injury crisis hits Brock Purdy and George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers’ season began on an unfortunate note with quarterback Brock Purdy sidelined due to an injury, expected to keep him out for 2 to 5 weeks. At the same time, tight end George Kittle is on injured reserve. The outlook seemed bleak, but the franchise could have good news regarding the return of star running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey has returned to the field after a long recovery and played a standout role in helping the 49ers secure an important victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Despite facing injuries to Purdy and Kittle, the franchise remains optimistic about the return of their key offensive weapon.

Despite a brief exit during practice, McCaffrey rushed for 142 yards on 31 carries against the Seahawks. In addition to providing an optimistic update on Purdy’s situation, 49ers general manager John Lynch highlighted the versatility of the 29-year-old running back in his return to action.

Lynch’s comments on McCaffrey’s physical condition

“I know there was a lot of talk, and probably some form of PTSD from last year, and he got a little tight out of practice. Yeah, there was kind of an ominous feeling out there on Thursday when he pulled himself, and the trainers decided to keep him out. But shortly thereafter, we felt like we had averted anything significant here,” Lynch said in an interview with Bay Area radio station KNBR.

“The guy’s just such a good football player. Whether it’s running the football inside, running the football outside, catching the football out of the backfield, or split out as a receiver, screen game, he just does everything well. And the cool thing is to know that Christian is just getting going. He’s going to keep playing at a high level because that’s just who he is,” Lynch added.

McCaffrey confirms he feels no pain

Last season, McCaffrey suffered a calf injury that sidelined him for several weeks. He also experienced minor issues with his ankles and hip, limiting his participation. Now fully recovered, the 49ers star dismissed any concerns about his absence from last week’s practice. “It was nothing serious,” McCaffrey said this week.