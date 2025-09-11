Brock Purdy injured: How does the QB depth chart now shape up for Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers are once again dealing with bad news related to quarterback Brock Purdy. After the injuries that plagued his time with the franchise last season, head coach Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback now faces a new setback that will sideline him for 2 to 5 weeks.

Purdy suffered an injury to the toe/space between the big toe and the second toe in the 49ers’ Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. That foot injury is the most serious issue at the moment, although he has also experienced soreness in his left shoulder.

Shanahan described Purdy as a “long shot” with slim chances of playing in Week 2, and it has now been confirmed that San Francisco’s QB1 will face an extended absence. There has even been speculation about bringing in a replacement. In that context, here is the 49ers’ updated quarterback depth chart.

The 49ers QB depth chart

The 49ers’ QB depth chart is now severely impacted, consisting solely of Mac Jones, who will be the natural replacement for Purdy during his weeks of absence due to injury. Rookie Kurtis Rourke is another quarterback who could compete for the role, but he is also sidelined while recovering from an ACL injury and is listed with an injury designation.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers

A name of interest to reinforce the position

In recent hours, with the possibility of Purdy being out for several weeks, the 49ers have begun monitoring other franchises to evaluate the option of bringing in a temporary replacement. In that regard, Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons has emerged as the strongest name, given his goal of securing a starting role this season.

Injuries strike the 49ers again

Just as injuries were the major setback for the 49ers last season, the trend seems to be continuing this year with Purdy’s injury. In addition, tight end George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener and was placed on Injured Reserve (IR), which means he will be out for at least 4 games.