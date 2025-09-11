49ers GM delivers a different version on Brock Purdy’s injury with a key update for HC Kyle Shanahan

Brock Purdy’s injury has created a tough situation for the San Francisco 49ers heading into Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. According to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kyle Shanahan’s team could be without its key player for anywhere between two and five weeks, leaving the situation highly uncertain. In this context, the franchise’s general manager John Lynch offered a more optimistic outlook on Purdy’s recovery timeline.

Although no official timetable has been confirmed, several insiders, including NBC’s Mike Florio, have recently suggested that the San Francisco franchise could consider pursuing Kirk Cousins as a temporary replacement for Purdy, aligning with the veteran quarterback’s search for meaningful opportunities on the field.

Purdy’s turf toe injury typically requires several weeks of recovery, but the 49ers’ general manager remains optimistic about the inactive period for the 25-year-old quarterback at such a critical point in the season. Signs are pointing in a positive direction.

Lynch’s comments on Purdy’s injury

“Going into the scans and all that, I’ll tell you that the feeling was more on the positive side than what it could have been going in there. That was a good thing. We look forward to getting Brock back, but in his stead, we’re confident in Mac and his ability to compete at a high level for us,” GM Lynch said, according to 49ers Webzone.

Lynch’s words bring some clarity to the situation. First, the 49ers’ GM suggested that Purdy will be evaluated on a “week-to-week” basis rather than being placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games. In this scenario, Mac Jones would be the sole replacement despite ongoing trade rumors.

How many games will Purdy miss?

It is already certain that Purdy will be unavailable when the Shanahan‘s 49ers face the New Orleans Saints next week, and he is also ruled out against the Arizona Cardinals. Lynch has downplayed the early recovery estimates and emphasized that the team’s star quarterback has already made encouraging progress in treating his injury.