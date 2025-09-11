The key factor that could bring Kirk Cousins to Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers as Brock Purdy’s replacement

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a difficult spot at the quarterback position following Brock Purdy’s injury, which is expected to sideline him for 2 to 5 weeks. With Mac Jones as the only available option, head coach Kyle Shanahan could turn to a familiar face like Kirk Cousins.

Cousins secured his continuity with a lucrative contract from the Falcons, but last season turned out to be complicated in his pursuit of consistency. By the end of the campaign, he was benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. due to turnovers and underwhelming performances.

Cousins is now serving as a backup, and his future with the Falcons remains uncertain. In that context, the 49ers have an open roster spot and the Atlanta quarterback emerges as a natural candidate. His link to San Francisco is not just speculation, but rather tied to a key factor involving Shanahan that reinforces that interest.

The insight connecting Shanahan and Cousins

The driving factor behind the 49ers’ interest in Cousins is that head coach Shanahan already tried to bring him on board in 2017. According to CBS, the 49ers head coach at the time even offered the team’s No. 3 overall draft pick in exchange for the current Falcons quarterback.

Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers

In addition, both Shanahan and Cousins worked together in the past with the Washington Redskins, and for years there were persistent rumors that Shanahan was considering reuniting with the quarterback. At a moment of uncertainty surrounding the QB position, those reports have resurfaced with renewed strength.

The 49ers’ depth chart

A potential addition like Cousins could be favorable for the 49ers in their search for a quarterback profile capable of replacing Purdy in the coming weeks, following the toe injury suffered by the San Francisco signal-caller. Mac Jones will serve as the natural replacement, and Adrian Martinez, who has never played in the NFL, is his backup. The lack of alternatives only strengthens the case for a necessary move.