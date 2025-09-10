In Week 1, Brock Purdy sustained two injuries in a rough start to the 2025 NFL season. Now, HC Kyle Shanahan has given a key update on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s health ahead of their next game.

Purdy suffered a toe and left shoulder injury in Week 1 against the Seahawks. Many fans are wondering whether he will be available for the matchup against the Saints, but it seems unlikely.

On Wednesday, Shanahan admitted that Purdy is a “long shot” to play in Week 2. He did not practice due to the two injuries he sustained in the season opener.

Who is Brock Purdy’s backup?

If Purdy can’t start in Week 2 against the Saints, his backup is set to make his first start for San Francisco. Mac Jones signed with the team this offseason, and it looks like he will make his debut sooner than expected.

Jones, a former first-round pick in 2021, never lived up to expectations with the Patriots and was traded to the Jaguars last year for a sixth-round pick.

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers brought him in after Jacksonville declined to offer a new deal. Now, Jones has the opportunity to prove he deserves a second chance as a starter in the NFL.

When will Brock Purdy be back?

Fortunately, Purdy’s injuries are not considered serious. However, the 49ers don’t want to take unnecessary risks, and against a more manageable opponent like New Orleans, they can afford to rest him.

If Purdy sits out in Week 2, he could return as early as Week 3. Still, that will depend on his recovery—and on how well Mac Jones performs against the Saints.