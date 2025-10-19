49ers make unexpected roster move that could impact Kyle Shanahan’ offense

Trending topics:
Among the adjustments that Kyle Shanahan and his coaches have been making, they have now parted ways with a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver who had recently arrived on the team and failed to score a single touchdown.

Kyle Shanahan is saying goodbye to a wide receiver who failed to record a single touchdown for the San Francisco 49ers: Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The receiver played just five games with the team and was recently released, as reported by Ari Meirov.

Meirov wrote on X, “The 49ers have released WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from IR with an injury settlement. This short report underscored the player’s limited opportunities with the team, as Shanahan apparently decided he was not necessary for the team’s future.

It’s worth noting that Valdes-Scantling had spoken highly of playing with Brock Purdy, and a strong connection was anticipated: “He’s been really good since he got to the league. He’s led in a bunch of categories. He doesn’t turn the ball over… he throws a good football, so I’m excited…”

Developing story…

