Mac Jones clears the air on speculation around Brock Purdy’s starting spot with 49ers

Mac Jones has stepped in for the San Francisco 49ers while Brock Purdy recovers, helping guide the team to a 3-0 record. Asked if he was eyeing Purdy’s starting role, Jones made it clear he wasn’t trying to take his friend’s job. Instead, he emphasized that his goal has been to keep the team rolling in Purdy’s absence.

“Brock’s one of my best friends and I want him back out there,” Jones told FOX’s Kristina Pink after Sunday’s win. He added that he’s just happy to have contributed, noting, “Hopefully he’ll be back next week. I’m just glad we got two wins for him.”

The former Patriots quarterback has delivered steady play in relief, throwing for 284 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Cardinals while being sacked only once. With four touchdowns since Week 2, Jones said of Purdy’s return, “He’s gonna take this team back and win it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When could Purdy return?

There is no official date announced by the 49ers, but according to Adam Schefter, it is likely that Purdy will have an opportunity to return, at least in Week 4 against the Jaguars. Additionally, a report from Ian Rapoport states that his toe ailment is healing faster than was thought possible.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Purdy’s first and only game in the 2025 season was not perfect, but it helped San Francisco win with two touchdowns and two interceptions, which was more than enough. For now, Jones has been a little more efficient, but with only three weeks of the current season passed, it is too early to say who has been better in that position.

Advertisement

Injuries are a problem for the 49ers

It’s not just about Purdy; now the 49ers will have to deal with the season-ending loss of veteran Bosa, who knows exactly how the defensive line works and will surely be missed. While they wait for Aiyuk to return, they have already lost Kittle and Jennings in what have been tough blows for the team.

Advertisement