Odell Beckham Jr could be really close of an agreement with the New York Jets. Read here to find out if the wide receiver will play alongside Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the New York Jets and also with Odell Beckham Jr. Though he signed in 2022 a new three-year contract with the Packers, worth $150 million, the quarterback publicly admitted that many decisions by Green Bay's front office during the last weeks led him to ask for a trade.

"It's my intention to play for the Jets, but I have a contract with the Packers. In 2020, they (Packers) took Jordan (Love) to replace me. You drafted Jordan. If I didn't have won two MVPs, we could have had this conversation. They drafted a guy to replace me, maybe not right away. A lot of people who were at the beginning, they're not there anymore (Green Bay) as decision makers."

So, after this big announcement, the next step for the Green Bay Packers is to accept a trade package and then, of course, the New York Jets will have to build a Super Bowl caliber team around Aaron Rodgers. Odell Beckham Jr might be close of joining him.

Odell Beckham Jr ready to meet again with the New York Jets

Odell Beckham Jr will have a second meeting with the New York Jets on Monday to discuss his future. Both parts already had a reunion in Arizona, but this new one could even include a physical test for the wide receiver. This could mean Beckham is really interested in playing with Aaron Rodgers.

This is the situation according to Ian Rapoport. "The Jets long-awaited meeting with WR Odell Beckham Jr will be multi-faceted. It will include not only a physical, but also a thorough discussion of what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep WR room. How will it all fit together is a big point of discussion."

The situation is intriguing because Aaron Rodgers spoke loud and clear. He wants to play for the Jets and he also wants Odell Beckham Jr on his team. "I mean, first of all, who wouldn't want Odell on their team? Come on. What are we talking about?" were Rodgers' words just a few weeks ago.