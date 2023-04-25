The news of the week was the trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. This time it was time for the quarterback to dedicate some heartfelt words to the Green Bay Packers.

The drama is now behind in the main storyline of the offseason. In the end, Aaron Rodgers was granted his wish of playing for the New York Jets. However, he will always be remembered as one of the greatest players in the history of the Green Bay Packers.

It was a move that took a long time to materialize. The first step was Rodgers’ darkness retreat that ended up in his decision of playing for the Jets. After he announced that on “The Pat McAfee Show”, there was silence for over a month.

But on Monday the two sides agree on a deal that sent the four-time NFL MVP to New York. It was very unexpected a while ago, although his relationship with the current front office hasn’t been good lately. With this move the AFC adds yet another top QB to the list headlined by Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen.

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to the Green Bay Packers

Rodgers has been an elite player for most of his extraordinary career after replacing non-other than team legend Brett Favre as the established starter. His lone Super Bowl win seems to not be enough because of how great his level of play was, but he undoubtedly is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The relationship between the quarterback and the franchise has been a bit rocky lately. Although that doesn’t mean his feelings towards the city and the fans changed for worse. "To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB", he wrote in it. Here’s the full text Rodgers posted on his Instagram account.

