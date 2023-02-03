The 2023 Pro Bowl has a ton of absences this year. Especially the AFC quarterbacks appear as the group with the least star power, being Joe Burrow one of the players missing. Find out why the Cincinnati Bengals passer is not playing.

This week the NFL Playoffs left some space for the Pro Bowl. In the time until the Super Bowl takes place, the best players in the league are gathering in Las Vegas for the new event. But Joe Burrow is one of the quarterbacks missing in the list of participants.

Burrow had another sensational season with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2021 AFC Champions returned to the same stage that saw them gain a ticket to the main stage one year ago, although on this occasion they were in the loosing end of a thriller.

His level of play was nothing short of excellent. They ended the regular season with eight wins in a row, then defeated the Baltimore Ravens at home and the Buffalo Bills on the road before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. So it can be a surprise that he isn’t participating in this star-studded event.

Why isn’t Joe Burrow in the 2023 Pro Bowl?

The QB names that are representing the AFC certainly don’t help the idea that the best players in the league are in the Pro Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Burrow were the three quarterbacks chosen initially, but they aren’t there. Their absences were followed by the ones of their three replacements as well.

All of Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson weren’t able to be there for injuries. Burrow is not in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games after opting out of it. The reason is not totally clear yet. Some aim to a hand issue he had, although there is the belief that he just preferred not to participate. Raiders’ Derek Carr was selected to replace him, with Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley completing the position.