Buffalo Bills play against Cincinnati Bengals for a game in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2023 NFL Divisional Playoffs in your country

Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Divisional round game of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on January 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team knows that the visitors have playoff experience. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bills are big favorites at home but they keep failing to get to the Super Bowl, in the last three years they came close to big fame in 2020 when they lost the AFC Championship against the Chiefs 24-38.

The Bengals are close to reaching the Super Bowl for the second time in a row using the same strategy, but this time they have to play against the Bills who are also big favorites to advance to the next phase.

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: Kick-Off Time

Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals play for the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, January 22 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Australia: 7:00 AM (AEDT) January 23

Canada: 3:00 PM (EST)

China: 4:00 AM (AEDT) January 23

Germany: 9:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 8:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 2:00 PM (CST)

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

UK: 8:00 PM (GMT)

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Divisional round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

Buffalo Bills are favorites at -6 spread and 1.40 moneyline that will pay $140 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are big favorites at home. Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs at +6 ATS and 3.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 49 points. The best pick for this NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND game is: Bengals +6.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Buffalo Bills -6 / 1.40 Totals 49 Cincinnati Bengals +6 / 3.00

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).