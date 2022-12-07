A few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed on the verge of elimination. However, Mike Tomlin's team could be back for an amazing run towards the playoffs in the 2022 NFL Season.

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season during his 16-year career as a head coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a 2-6 start in 2022, that impressive streak was clearly in danger. Amid a quarterback controversy between Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, this was supposed to be a year of transition.

Under head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh have only won 3 of their last 11 playoff games and have a losing total record of 8-9 in the postseason. In the most worrisome stat for the Steelers, the team haven't won a playoff game since 2016. Mike Tomlin was hired in 2007 by the Steelers and the impact was immediate.

Pittsburgh won Super Bowl XLIII by beating the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL season and, only two years later, the team was really close to another championship after losing Super Bowl XLV against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington. However, after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement last season, everything changed and 2022 became a chaotic year.

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers still make the playoffs?

Believe it or not, the answer is yes. After beating the Falcons in Atlanta, the Steelers have their first winning streak of the season and, with a 5-7 record, the postseason is still possible. Let's take a look at their remaining schedule.

Pittsburgh will face Baltimore twice (Week 14 and Week 17), the Carolina Panthers (Week 15), the Las Vegas Raiders (Week 16) and the Cleveland Browns (Week 18). Only the Ravens have a winning record but guess what, QB Lamar Jackson might be out at least three weeks (knee injury) and the games against the Steelers are on December 11 and January 1. He could miss both meetings.

So, if the Steelers take care of a Lamar-less Ravens, the other three games are clearly within reach. The Panthers at Carolina are not scary at all and they could beat the Browns and Raiders at home. That would mean a 10-7 record and maybe a ticket to the playoffs as a Wild Card team in the AFC. Furthermore, Mike Tomlin would also preserve his record: no losing seasons as head coach.