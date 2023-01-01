In one of the best games of the NFL Season, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Buffalo Bills at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday Night Football as part of Week 17. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

A possible AFC Championship game preview is finally here. The Cincinnati Bengals clash with the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 of the NFL Season. The showdown will be played on Monday, January 2 at Paul Brown Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now with a spectacular seven-game winning streak. Cincinnati have already a ticket to the playoffs and control their destiny to clinch the AFC North with two more victories. QB Joe Burrow has been sensational throwing for 4260 yards and 34 touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills had already secured the AFC East, but they want to clinch a bye week and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That could be crucial towards a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs or maybe with the Bengals in the postseason. They have six consecutive wins and, if they beat Cincinnati and New England, the No.1 seed is theirs. The Bills lead the all-time series 17-15.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:30 AM (AEST) (Tuesday, January 3)

Canada: 8:30 PM (ET)

China: 9:30 AM (CST) (Tuesday, January 3)

Germany: 2:30 AM (Tuesday, January 3)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (Tuesday, January 3)

Mexico: 7:30 PM (Mexico City)

US: 8:30 PM (ET)

UK: 1:30 AM (Tuesday, January 3)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: ESPN, Star+, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Bills are slight 1-point favorites on the road. The moneyline is -115 for Buffalo and -105 for the Cincinnati Bengals.

BetMGM Cincinnati Bengals -105 Totals (Over/Under) 49.5 points Buffalo Bills -115

*Odds via BetMGM

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Though this Monday Night matchup of Week 17 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be broadcast on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action. Still, this game from Paul Brown Stadium will be available.