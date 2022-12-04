Dallas Cowboys play against Indianapolis Colts for a game in the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on December 4, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team is closer to the playoffs, but anything could happen in the upcoming weeks.

The Cowboys won a recent game against the Giants 28-20 in what was the Cowboys' second victory in November, and prior to that game they won another against the Vikings 40-3.

The Colts haven't won a game since Nov. 13, when they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20. Between October 23 and November 28, the Colts have five losses and only one victory.

Dallas Cowboys vs Indianapolis Colts: Kick-Off Time

Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts play for the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Australia: 12:20 PM (AEDT) December 5

Canada: 8:20 PM (EST)

China: 9:20 AM (AEDT) December 5

Germany: 2:20 AM (CET) December 5

Ireland: 1:20 AM (GMT) December 5

Mexico: 7:20 PM (CST)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 1:20 AM (GMT) December 5

Dallas Cowboys vs Indianapolis Colts: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Dallas Cowboys vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys are favorites with -10.5 spread and 1.18 moneyline that will pay $118 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are on a hot streak. Indianapolis Colts are underdogs with +10.5 ATS and 5.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 13 game is: OVER 44.5.

BetMGM Dallas Cowboys -10.5 / 1.18 Totals 44.5 Indianapolis Colts +10.5 / 5.00

* Odds via BetMGM

