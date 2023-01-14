Jacksonville Jaguars play against Los Angeles Chargers for a game in the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on January 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team are happy and eager to play their first Playoff game after so long.

The Jaguars did it, they are in the playoffs in the first season of their new head coach Doug Pederson. The regular season was good for the Jaguars with a record of 9-8-0.

The Chargers suffered for most of the regular season, but in the end it was worth it suffering with a record of 10-7-0. The Chargers lost to the Jaguars during the regular season 10-38 on the road.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers: Kick-Off Time

Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers play for the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs on Saturday, January 14 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Australia: 12:15 PM (AEDT) January 15

Canada: 8:15 PM (EST)

China: 9:15 AM (AEDT) January 15

Germany: 2:15 AM (CET) January 15

Ireland: 1:15 AM (GMT) January 15

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CST)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (GMT) January 15

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Wild Card round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC, Peacock, Universo.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions And Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs at home with +2.5 ATS and 2.20 moneyline. Los Angeles Chargers are favorites at -2.5 spread and 1.70 moneyline. The totals are offered at 47.5 points.

BetMGM Jacksonville Jaguars +2.5 / 2.20 Totals 47.5 Los Angeles Chargers -2.5 / 1.70

